Italy Producer Price Inflation Surges In January

(RTTNews) - Italy producer price inflation accelerated further in January, the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

Producer prices logged a double-digit growth of 32.9 percent on a yearly basis in January, faster than the 22.8 percent increase posted in December. Prices in domestic market grew sharply by 41.8 percent and that on foreign market by 10.5 percent. Producer prices in the euro area were up 11.3 percent and non-euro area prices moved up 10 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer price inflation climbed markedly to 9.7 percent from 1.1 percent in December.

Over the last three months, industrial producer prices gained 10.6 percent from the previous three months, data showed.