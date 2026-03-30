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30.03.2026 11:04:25

Italy Producer Prices Fall 0.4%

(RTTNews) - Italy's producer prices declined in February amid cheaper energy costs, the statistical office ISTAT showed on Monday.

The producer price index fell 0.4 percent monthly in February, reversing a 1.5 percent rise in January, which was the fastest rise in one year.

The overall decrease was mainly driven by 2.4 percent lower costs for energy. Prices for consumer goods dropped slightly by 0.1 percent. Meanwhile, costs for capital goods and intermediate goods increased by 0.1 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively compared to the prior month.

On a yearly basis, the decline in producer prices deepened to 2.7 percent in February from 1.6 percent in the prior month.

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