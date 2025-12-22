Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1442
 EUR
0,0015
0,13 %
EUR - GBP
22.12.2025 12:37:29

Italy Producer Prices Fall For First Time In A Year

(RTTNews) - Italy's producer prices declined for the first time in a year in November, the statistical office ISTAT showed on Monday.

The producer prices dropped 0.2 percent year-on-year in November, in contrast to the 0.1 percent rise in October. Prices dropped for the first time since November 2024.

However, producer prices marked its fastest growth in five months in November. Prices grew 1.0 percent, reversing October's 0.2 percent drop.

Prices in the domestic market gained 1.3 percent and that in the foreign market moved up 0.3 percent in November.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren zum Wochenstart seitwärts. Am Montag präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost freundlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

