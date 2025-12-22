Italy Producer Prices Fall For First Time In A Year

(RTTNews) - Italy's producer prices declined for the first time in a year in November, the statistical office ISTAT showed on Monday.

The producer prices dropped 0.2 percent year-on-year in November, in contrast to the 0.1 percent rise in October. Prices dropped for the first time since November 2024.

However, producer prices marked its fastest growth in five months in November. Prices grew 1.0 percent, reversing October's 0.2 percent drop.

Prices in the domestic market gained 1.3 percent and that in the foreign market moved up 0.3 percent in November.