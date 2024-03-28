Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Italy Producer Prices Fall Further
(RTTNews) - Italy's producer prices continued to decline sharply in February, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.
Producer prices posted an annual decrease of 10.8 percent after a 10.7 percent drop in January. Producer prices have been falling since April 2023.
The annual decline in February was largely due to cheaper costs for chemical products, metals and metal products, and the wood, paper, and printing industries, the agency said.
Prices in the domestic market were down 14.2 percent, and those in the foreign market decreased by 1.3 percent.
On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 1.0 percent after a 1.7 percent decline in the previous month. This was the fourth successive monthly fall.
