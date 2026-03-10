Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1555
 EUR
0,0004
0,03 %
EUR - GBP
10.03.2026 12:19:06

Italy Producer Prices Fall Most In 15 Months

(RTTNews) - Italy's producer prices declined for the third straight month in January amid cheaper energy costs, the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index dropped 1.6 percent year-on-year in January, following a 1.4 percent fall in December.

Further, this was the quickest fall since October 2024, when prices decreased 2.8 percent.

Among main industrial groupings, energy prices plunged 7.0 percent, while costs for capital goods rose 1.0 percent. Prices for both consumer and intermediate goods increased 1.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rebounded 1.5 percent after falling 0.7 percent in December.

20:43 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Hoffnung auf baldiges Kriegsende: US-Börsen mit leichtem Plus -- ATX und DAX schließen kräftig im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich erholt
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Dienstag in Kauflaune. Die Wall Street zeigt sich ebenso fester. Die asiatischen Börsen legten am Dienstag zu.
