Italy Producer Prices Rise Most In 13 Months

(RTTNews) - Italy's producer prices increased at the fastest pace in more than a year in March, driven primarily by soaring energy costs, the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index climbed 4.2 percent year-over-year in March, reversing a 2.7 percent fall in February. Moreover, this was the first rise in four months and the fastest since February 2025.

The upward trend was driven by 13.4 percent higher costs for energy, led by refined petroleum products. Prices for capital goods increased 1.1 percent, and those for intermediate goods rose by 1.8 percent. Data showed that costs for consumer goods moved up 0.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rebounded 4.4 percent, in contrast to a 2.7 percent decrease in February.