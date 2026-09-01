Italy Q2 GDP Growth Confirmed At 0.2%; Inflation Climbs To 3.3% In August

(RTTNews) - Italy's economic growth eased as estimated initially in the second quarter, while consumer price inflation accelerated to the highest level in nearly three years, separate reports from the statistical office ISTAT showed Tuesday.

Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent sequentially, following a 0.3 percent expansion in the first quarter, the latest data revealed. That was in line with the flash data published on July 30.

The economy has been expanding since the third quarter of 2025.

The expenditure breakdown showed that all the main components of domestic demand recorded positive changes compared to the first quarter. Final consumption expenditure and gross capital formation increased by 0.3 percent in each case.

Changes in inventories also made a positive contribution of 0.2 percent, while net external demand contributed negatively as imports grew 1.7 percent amid a 0.8 percent rise in exports.

The annual economic growth improved to 1.0 percent in the second quarter from 0.8 percent in the first quarter, as estimated.

Consumer price inflation in Italy climbed to 3.3 percent in August from 2.8 percent in July, flash data said. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since September 2023, when prices rose 5.3 percent.

Inflation based on non-regulated energy products quickened to 16.9 percent from 11.4 percent, and that in regulated energy products rose to 18.8 percent from 14.8 percent. Meanwhile, the annual price growth in services related to transport decelerated to 0.9 percent from 1.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent versus an expected increase of 0.2 percent.

The EU measure of inflation was 3.2 percent in August, up from 2.9 percent in July. Monthly, the HICP showed a slight increase of 0.1 percent.