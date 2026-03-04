Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1483
 EUR
-0,0019
-0,17 %
04.03.2026 13:34:57

Italy Q4 GDP Growth Confirmed At 0.3%; Jobless Rate Hits Record Low

(RTTNews) - Italy's economy expanded for the second straight quarter as initially estimated in the three months ending in December, while the unemployment rate fell to a historical low in January, separate reports from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.3 percent sequentially, following a 0.2 percent increase in the third quarter, the latest data said. That was in line with the flash data published on January 30.

The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption expenditure increased 0.1 percent, and government consumption was 0.2 percent higher compared to the previous quarter. 

Gross fixed capital formation showed a stronger growth of 0.9 percent, while net foreign demand was not favorable as exports fell 1.2 percent amid a 1.0 percent increase in imports.

On the supply side, the quarterly increase in GDP was primarily attributable to the positive performance of the industrial sector, while agriculture and services recorded more modest increases. 

On a yearly basis, GDP also advanced at a faster pace of 0.8 percent versus a 0.6 percent growth in the third quarter, as estimated.

The unemployment rate in Italy fell to 5.1 percent in January from 5.5 percent in December. It marked the lowest jobless rate on record, and the expected rate was 5.6 percent.

The number of unemployed people decreased by 99,000 to 1.305 million in January compared to the previous month. Meanwhile, employment rose to 62.6 percent from 62.4 percent.

12:46 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen
02.03.26 Februar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.03.26 KW 9: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Krieg in Nahost: ATX dreht ins Plus -- DAX deutlich erholt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dreht am Mittwoch in die Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt stabilisiert sich ebenso sichtbar. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte mit kräftigen Abgaben.
