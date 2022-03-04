Italy Q4 Growth Confirmed At 0.6%

(RTTNews) - Italy's economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter as estimated initially, latest figures from the statistical office ISTAT showed Friday.

Gross domestic product grew a seasonally and calendar adjusted 0.6 percent from the third quarter, matching the initial estimate released on January 31.

The third quarter growth was revised to 2.5 percent from 2.6 percent.

Consumption rose 0.2 percent. Private consumption was unchanged, while state spending rose 0.7 percent. Investments increased at a faster pace of 2.8 percent. Exports were unchanged, while imports grew 4.2 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, GDP rose 6.2 percent in the fourth quarter, which was slower than the initial estimate of 6.4 percent.

The annual growth figure for the third quarter was revised down to 3.9 percent from 4.0 percent.

The carry-over annual GDP growth for 2022 was revised to 2.3 percent from 2.4 percent, data showed.