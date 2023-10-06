Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
06.10.2023 11:45:23
Italy Retail Sales Fall 0.4%
(RTTNews) - Italy's retail sales decreased in August after rebounding in the previous month, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.
The retail sales value dropped 0.4 percent month-on-month in August, reversing the 0.4 percent rise in the previous month. Meanwhile, economists had expected sales to remain flat during the month.
The value of sales of non-food items decreased by 0.2 percent over the month, and sales of food goods dropped by 0.3 percent.
On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to 2.4 percent in August from 2.8 percent in July.
Online sales were 1.4 percent higher in August compared to last year, following a 2.2 percent rise in the preceding month.
Data also showed that the volume of retail sales fell 0.5 percent monthly versus a 0.3 percent drop in July.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStarke Daten vom US-Arbeitsmarkt: US-Börsen schließen freundlich -- ATX und DAX gehen nach mehrfachem Vorzeichenwechsel deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt wechselten am Freitag mehrfach das Vorzeichen, gingen letztlich aber oberhalb der Nulllinie ins Wochenende. Die US-Börsen drehten am Freitag in die Gewinnzone. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes entwickelten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.