06.10.2023 11:45:23

Italy Retail Sales Fall 0.4%

(RTTNews) - Italy's retail sales decreased in August after rebounding in the previous month, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.

The retail sales value dropped 0.4 percent month-on-month in August, reversing the 0.4 percent rise in the previous month. Meanwhile, economists had expected sales to remain flat during the month.

The value of sales of non-food items decreased by 0.2 percent over the month, and sales of food goods dropped by 0.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to 2.4 percent in August from 2.8 percent in July.

Online sales were 1.4 percent higher in August compared to last year, following a 2.2 percent rise in the preceding month.

Data also showed that the volume of retail sales fell 0.5 percent monthly versus a 0.3 percent drop in July.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Starke Daten vom US-Arbeitsmarkt: US-Börsen schließen freundlich -- ATX und DAX gehen nach mehrfachem Vorzeichenwechsel deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt wechselten am Freitag mehrfach das Vorzeichen, gingen letztlich aber oberhalb der Nulllinie ins Wochenende. Die US-Börsen drehten am Freitag in die Gewinnzone. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes entwickelten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen