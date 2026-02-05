Italy Retail Sales Fall 0.8% In December

(RTTNews) - Italy's retail sales decreased for the first time in three months in December, the statistical office ISTAT reported Thursday.

The sales value declined unexpectedly by 0.8 percent on a monthly basis in December, reversing a 0.5 percent stable increase in November. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 0.4 percent growth.

The retail sale value of food products and non-food items decreased by 0.9 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, compared to last month. Regarding non-food items, the most significant declines were observed in household tools and hardware and footwear, leather goods, and travel goods.

On an annual basis, retail sales growth moderated to 0.9 percent from 1.3 percent in November.

During the year 2025, retail sales climbed 0.8 percent compared to 2024, the agency said.