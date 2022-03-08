Italy Retail Sales Fall In January

(RTTNews) - Italy's retail sales declined in January, after rising in the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.

The retail sales value decreased 0.5 percent month-on-month in January, after a 0.8 percent growth in December. Economists had expected a rise of 1.1 percent.

Food sales fell 0.1 percent monthly in January, while non-food product sales declined 0.8 percent.

On a yearly basis, the retail sales value rose 8.4 percent in January, after a 9.8 percent growth in the previous month. The pace of growth slowed for a second straight month.

In volume terms, retail sales decreased 0.7 percent monthly in January, after a 0.4 percent gain in the prior month. The annual growth eased to 7.3 percent from 8.2 percent a month ago.