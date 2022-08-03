Italy Retail Sales Fall In June

(RTTNews) - Italy's retail sales decreased at the end of the second quarter, after rising in the previous two months, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

The value of retail sales fell 1.1 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 2.0 percent increase in May.

Sales of non-food goods declined 2.2 percent monthly in June, while food product sales rose 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, the value of retail sales rose at a slower pace of 4.6 percent in June, following a 6.2 percent increase in the prior month. Sales have been rising since March 2021.

Online sales were 6.8 percent lower in June compared to last year, reversing a 15.4 percent surge in May.

In volume terms, retail sales dropped 1.8 percent monthly in June, after a 1.7 percent rebound in May. Yearly, retail sales slid 3.8 percent, in contrast to a 2.6 percent gain in May.