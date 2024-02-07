Italy Retail Sales Fall Unexpectedly In December

(RTTNews) - Italy's retail sales decreased slightly in December after rising in the previous two months, the statistical office ISTAT reported on Wednesday.

The value of retail sales dropped 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in December, reversing a 0.3 percent gain in November. Meanwhile, sales were expected to increase by 0.2 percent.

Sales of food items declined 0.2 percent over the month, while those of non-food items remained flat.

Year-on-year, retail sales value growth moderated to 0.3 percent from 1.4 percent in November.

Further, data showed that retail sales volume fell 0.5 percent monthly and by 3.2 percent annually in December.

During the whole year 2023, the value of retail sales was 2.8 percent higher compared to last year, driven by food sales.