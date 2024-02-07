Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Italy Retail Sales Fall Unexpectedly In December
(RTTNews) - Italy's retail sales decreased slightly in December after rising in the previous two months, the statistical office ISTAT reported on Wednesday.
The value of retail sales dropped 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in December, reversing a 0.3 percent gain in November. Meanwhile, sales were expected to increase by 0.2 percent.
Sales of food items declined 0.2 percent over the month, while those of non-food items remained flat.
Year-on-year, retail sales value growth moderated to 0.3 percent from 1.4 percent in November.
Further, data showed that retail sales volume fell 0.5 percent monthly and by 3.2 percent annually in December.
During the whole year 2023, the value of retail sales was 2.8 percent higher compared to last year, driven by food sales.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX wenig bewegt -- DAX etwas höher -- Wall Street startet kaum bewegt -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich mit unterschiedlichen Richtungen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag unbeeindruckt. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert etwas fester. Die Wall Street startet am Donnerstag stabil. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag sowohl Gewinne als auch Verluste zu beobachten. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch stärker.