Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1499
 EUR
0,0002
0,02 %
EUR - GBP
05.03.2026 12:18:30

Italy Retail Sales Rebound 0.6% In January

(RTTNews) - Italy's retail sales increased more-than-expected in January after falling in the previous month, the statistical office ISTAT reported Thursday.

The sales value rose 0.6 percent on a monthly basis in January, reversing a 0.7 percent fall in December. Economists had expected a rebound of 0.2 percent. Moreover, this was the fastest growth in nine months.

The retail sale value of food products and non-food items climbed by 1.1 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, compared to last month. Regarding non-food items, the most significant increases were observed in IT, telecommunications, and telephone equipment.

On an annual basis, retail sales growth accelerated to a 9-month high of 2.3 percent from 1.1 percent in December.

03:41 David Einhorns Portfolio im 4. Quartal 2025
05.03.26 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
05.03.26 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen am Donnerstag tief ins Minus. An der Wall Street dominierten die Bären. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich mit positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

