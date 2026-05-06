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06.05.2026 10:58:34

Italy Retail Sales Rebound 0.8% In March

(RTTNews) - Italy's retail sales increased at the fastest pace in nearly a year in March after a slight decline in February, the statistical office ISTAT reported Wednesday.

The sales value rose 0.8 percent on a monthly basis in March, reversing a revised 0.1 percent drop in February. Economists had expected a fall of 0.4 percent. Moreover, the latest growth was the fastest since April 2025.

Sales of food products rebounded 0.9 percent monthly in March, and those of non-food products increased by 0.7 percent.

Regarding non-food items, an 8.6 percent surge in sales was recorded for IT, telecommunications, and telephone equipment.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to an 11-month high of 3.7 percent in March from 1.6 percent in the prior month.

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