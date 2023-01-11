11.01.2023 10:58:14

Italy Retail Sales Rebound 0.8% In November

(RTTNews) - Italy's retail sales recovered in November, driven by growth in both food and non-food goods as households spent more amid high inflation.

The value of retail sales rose 0.8 percent month-on-month in November, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in October, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

Sales of food goods grew 0.6 percent monthly in November, and sales of non-food products also showed a positive growth of 1.0 percent.

On a yearly basis, the value of retail sales climbed at a faster pace of 4.4 percent in November, following a 1.2 percent increase in October. Sales have been rising since March 2021.

Online sales were 4.7 percent higher in November compared to last year versus a 5.7 percent rise a month ago.

Data also showed that the volume of retail sales remained flat compared to October, while it fell 3.6 percent from a year earlier due to a sharp fall in sales of food products.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX stärker -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt legt am Freitag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich vor dem Wochenende mit kleinen Zuschlägen. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen