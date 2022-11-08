Italy Retail Sales Rebound In September

(RTTNews) - Italy's retail sales increased in September after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.

The value of retail sales rose 0.5 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in August.

Sales of food goods increased 0.8 percent monthly in September, and non-food product sales were up 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, the value of retail sales climbed 4.1 percent in September after rising 4.4 percent in August. Sales have been rising since March 2021.

Online sales were 3.8 percent higher in September compared to last year, the same rate of increase as in the prior month.

Data also showed that the volume of retail sales fell 2.7 percent annually in September, while it showed no variations from a month ago.