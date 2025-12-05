Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1449
 EUR
0,0005
0,04 %
EUR - GBP
05.12.2025 10:39:31

Italy Retail Sales Recover 0.5%

(RTTNews) - Italy's retail sales increased for the first time in three months in October, the statistical office ISTAT reported Friday.

The sales value rose 0.5 percent on a monthly basis in October, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in the previous month. That was slightly above the 0.4 percent recovery expected by economists.

The retail sale value of food products and non-food items increased by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, compared to last month.

On an annual basis, retail sales growth improved to 1.3 percent in October from 0.7 percent in September. Sales value increased across all distribution channels, with the exception of small businesses, the agnecy said.

