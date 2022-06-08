Italy Retail Sales Remain Flat In April

(RTTNews) - Italy's retail sales showed no variations in April, after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

The retail sales value remained unchanged in April, following a 0.6 percent fall in the previous month.

Food sales grew 0.7 percent monthly in April, while non-food product sales dropped 0.6 percent.

On a yearly basis, the value of retail sales rose at a faster pace of 8.4 percent in April, following a 5.6 percent increase in the prior month. This was the highest rate of growth in four months.

Online sales were 1.9 percent higher in April compared to last year, reversing a 4.1 percent fall in the prior month.

In volume terms, retail sales decreased 0.4 percent monthly in March, after a 0.8 percent decline in March. The annual growth accelerated to 4.4 percent from 2.4 percent a month ago.