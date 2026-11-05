Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1986
 EUR
-0,0003
-0,03 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
05.11.2026 11:49:20

Italy Retail Sales Rise 0.1% In September

(RTTNews) - Italy's retail sales increased for the second straight month in September, though slightly, the statistical office ISTAT reported Thursday.

The sales value rose 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in September, slower than the 0.3 percent rebound in August. Economists had expected an increase of 0.2 percent.

Non-food product sales grew 0.3 percent monthly in September. Meanwhile, food product sales remained flat after recovering 0.7 percent in the prior month. Regarding non-food items, the largest increase was seen in IT, telecommunications, and telephone equipment, which advanced 5.7 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 1.6 percent from 0.5 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Baisse im Technologiesektor: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte im Freitagshandel abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgab. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Freitag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen