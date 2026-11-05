Italy Retail Sales Rise 0.1% In September

(RTTNews) - Italy's retail sales increased for the second straight month in September, though slightly, the statistical office ISTAT reported Thursday.

The sales value rose 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in September, slower than the 0.3 percent rebound in August. Economists had expected an increase of 0.2 percent.

Non-food product sales grew 0.3 percent monthly in September. Meanwhile, food product sales remained flat after recovering 0.7 percent in the prior month. Regarding non-food items, the largest increase was seen in IT, telecommunications, and telephone equipment, which advanced 5.7 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 1.6 percent from 0.5 percent.