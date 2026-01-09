Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1513
 EUR
-0,0013
-0,11 %
EUR - GBP
09.01.2026 10:27:00

Italy Retail Sales Rise 0.5% In November

(RTTNews) - Italy's retail sales increased for the second straight month in November, the statistical office ISTAT reported Friday.

The sales value rose 0.5 percent on a monthly basis in November, the same as in the previous month. That was faster than the expected gain of 0.3 percent.

The retail sale value of food products and non-food items increased by 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, compared to last month.

On an annual basis, retail sales growth remained stable at 1.3 percent. Sales value is growing exclusively in large-scale retail and online retail, the agency said.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekord fester -- Wall Street letztlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zu Verlusten tendierte, konnte der deutsche Leitindex zulegen. Der Dow verzeichnete letztlich Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

