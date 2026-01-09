Italy Retail Sales Rise 0.5% In November

(RTTNews) - Italy's retail sales increased for the second straight month in November, the statistical office ISTAT reported Friday.

The sales value rose 0.5 percent on a monthly basis in November, the same as in the previous month. That was faster than the expected gain of 0.3 percent.

The retail sale value of food products and non-food items increased by 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, compared to last month.

On an annual basis, retail sales growth remained stable at 1.3 percent. Sales value is growing exclusively in large-scale retail and online retail, the agency said.