Italy Retail Sales Rise In July

(RTTNews) - Italy's retail sales increased in July after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

The value of retail sales climbed 1.3 percent month-on-month in July, reversing a 1.1 percent fall in June.

Sales of non-food goods rose 1.3 percent monthly in July, and food product sales gained 1.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, the value of retail sales rose at a faster pace of 4.2 percent in July, following a 1.3 percent increase in the prior month. Sales have been rising since March 2021.

Online sales were 20.8 percent higher in July compared to last year, in contrast to a 6.9 percent fall in the prior month.

In volume terms, retail sales rebounded 1.0 percent monthly in July, after a 1.7 percent decrease in June. Yearly, retail sales dropped 0.9 percent versus a 3.9 percent decline a month ago.