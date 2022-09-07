Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Italy Retail Sales Rise In July
(RTTNews) - Italy's retail sales increased in July after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.
The value of retail sales climbed 1.3 percent month-on-month in July, reversing a 1.1 percent fall in June.
Sales of non-food goods rose 1.3 percent monthly in July, and food product sales gained 1.2 percent.
On a yearly basis, the value of retail sales rose at a faster pace of 4.2 percent in July, following a 1.3 percent increase in the prior month. Sales have been rising since March 2021.
Online sales were 20.8 percent higher in July compared to last year, in contrast to a 6.9 percent fall in the prior month.
In volume terms, retail sales rebounded 1.0 percent monthly in July, after a 1.7 percent decrease in June. Yearly, retail sales dropped 0.9 percent versus a 3.9 percent decline a month ago.
