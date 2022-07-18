Italy Trade Balance Swings To Deficit In May

(RTTNews) - Italy's foreign trade balance turned to a deficit in May from a surplus in the previous year, as imports grew more rapidly than exports, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Monday.

The trade balance in May was a shortfall of EUR 12.0 billion against a surplus of EUR 5.633 billion in the corresponding month last year. In April, there was a deficit of EUR 3.639 million.

Exports were 29.5 percent higher in May compared to last year, while imports grew at a much faster pace of 48.8 percent.

Outgoing flows to EU countries increased 32.6 percent and those to non-EU countries gained 26.1percent.

On a monthly basis, both exports and imports rose a seasonally adjusted 4.8 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, in May.

Data also showed that import prices climbed 19.9 percent annually in May, while they showed no variations from the previous month.