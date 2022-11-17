Italy Trade Balance Swings To Deficit In September

(RTTNews) - Italy's foreign trade balance turned to a deficit in September from a surplus in the previous year, as imports grew more rapidly than exports, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

The trade balance for September was a shortfall of EUR 6.454 billion versus a surplus of EUR 1.440 in the corresponding month last year.

In August, there was a deficit of EUR 9.508 billion.

Exports climbed 21.6 percent year-over-year in September, following a 24.4 percent gain in August.

Outgoing flows to EU countries increased 17.1 percent and those to non-EU countries gained 27.2 percent.

The annual growth in imports was 40.4 percent in September versus a 54.8 percent surge a month ago.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports increased 1.6 percent monthly in September, while imports dropped 1.7 percent. As a result, the trade gap narrowed to EUR 6.062 billion from EUR 7.885 billion.

Data also showed that import prices edged up 0.1 percent monthly, while they grew notably by 20.3 percent on an annual basis in September.