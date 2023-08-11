Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
11.08.2023 12:50:28
Italy Trade Balance Swings To Surplus
(RTTNews) - Italy's foreign trade balance turned to a surplus in June from a deficit in the previous year as exports rose amid a sharp fall in imports, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.
The trade balance for June came in at a surplus of EUR 7.71 billion versus a deficit of EUR 2.51 billion in the corresponding month last year. In May, there was a surplus of EUR 4.77 million.
Exports grew at a stable rate of 1.0 percent annually in June. Outgoing flows to non-EU countries increased by 2.8 percent, while those to EU countries dropped by 0.6 percent.
Meanwhile, imports plunged 16.9 percent annually in July, much faster than the 7.5 percent fall in June.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports rose 0.4 percent monthly, while imports slid by 3.3 percent. As a result, the trade surplus increased to EUR 5.3 billion in June from EUR 3.4 billion in May.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX gibt letztlich deutlich nach -- Chinesische Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verlor ebenfalls. Die US-Börsen tendieren in verschiedene Richtungen. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts, in Japan wurde feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.