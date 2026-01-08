Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1524
 EUR
-0,0002
-0,01 %
EUR - GBP
08.01.2026 11:24:49

Italy Unemployment Rate Falls To 5.7%

(RTTNews) - Italy's unemployment rate decreased unexpectedly in November, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped slightly to 5.7 percent in November from 5.8 percent in October. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to rise to 6.0 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.2 percent.

Data showed that the employment rate dropped to 62.6 percent from 62.7 percent.

The unemployment rate among young people aged between 15 and 24 also declined to a 9-month low of 18.8 percent in November from 19.6 percent a month ago.

19:16 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekord fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zu Verlusten tendierte, konnte der deutsche Leitindex zulegen. Der Dow verzeichnet Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.
