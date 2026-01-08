Italy Unemployment Rate Falls To 5.7%

(RTTNews) - Italy's unemployment rate decreased unexpectedly in November, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped slightly to 5.7 percent in November from 5.8 percent in October. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to rise to 6.0 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.2 percent.

Data showed that the employment rate dropped to 62.6 percent from 62.7 percent.

The unemployment rate among young people aged between 15 and 24 also declined to a 9-month low of 18.8 percent in November from 19.6 percent a month ago.