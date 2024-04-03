Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Italy Unemployment Rate Rises In February
(RTTNews) - Italy's unemployment rate rose to a three month high in February, the statistical office ISTAT reported Wednesday.
The jobless rate advanced to 7.5 percent in February, while it was expected to fall to 7.2 percent.
The rate was 7.3 percent in both January and December. In February 2023, the unemployment rate stood at 7.8 percent.
At the same time, the employment rate edged up to 61.9 percent in February from 61.8 percent in the previous month.
The youth unemployment rate climbed to 22.8 percent in February from 22.1 percent a month ago, data showed.
