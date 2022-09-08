08.09.2022 02:40:55

Japan Bank Lending Climbs 1.9% On Year In August

(RTTNews) - The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 1.9 percent on year in August, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 587.929 trillion yen.

That follows the downwardly revised 1.7 percent increase in July (originally 1.8 percent).

Excluding trusts, bank lending was up an annual 2.2 percent at 511.584 trillion yen, while lending from trusts rose 0.1 percent on year to 76.344 trillion yen.

Lending from foreign banks added 0.5 percent on year to 3.401 trillion yen.

