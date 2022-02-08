Japan Bank Lending Rises 0.6% On Year In January

(RTTNews) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 0.6 percent on year for the second straight month in January, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday, coming in at 581.196 trillion yen.

Excluding trusts, lending also was up 0.6 percent on year to 504.781 trillion yen.

Lending from trusts gained 0.6 percent to 76.415 trillion yen. Slowing from 0.8 percent a month earlier.

Lending from foreign banks dropped 2.5 percent on year to 3.102 trillion yen in January after sinking 4.4 percent in December.