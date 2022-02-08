08.02.2022 00:58:01

Japan Bank Lending Rises 0.6% On Year In January

(RTTNews) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 0.6 percent on year for the second straight month in January, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday, coming in at 581.196 trillion yen.

Excluding trusts, lending also was up 0.6 percent on year to 504.781 trillion yen.

Lending from trusts gained 0.6 percent to 76.415 trillion yen. Slowing from 0.8 percent a month earlier.

Lending from foreign banks dropped 2.5 percent on year to 3.102 trillion yen in January after sinking 4.4 percent in December.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX verbuchen klare Gewinne -- Asiatische Indizes schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen nach einem verhaltenen Start deutlich zu. An den Märkten in Asien ging es auch am Dienstag in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen