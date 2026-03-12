Japan Business Confidence Weakens In Q1

(RTTNews) - Confidence among Japanese large companies softened in the first quarter, survey results from the Ministry of Finance showed Thursday.

The business survey index for all industries fell to 4.4 in the first quarter from 4.9 in the fourth quarter. The score is seen falling to 2.0 in the second quarter.

The BSI for large manufacturers dropped to 3.8 from 4.7 a quarter ago. The indicator for the second quarter eased notably to 0.7.

Likewise, the non-manufacturing confidence index slid to 4.6 in the first quarter from 5.1 in the preceding period. The score was seen at 2.5 in the second quarter.