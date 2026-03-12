Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

212,2661
 JPY
-0,3939
-0,19 %
JPY - GBP
12.03.2026 06:18:47

Japan Business Confidence Weakens In Q1

(RTTNews) - Confidence among Japanese large companies softened in the first quarter, survey results from the Ministry of Finance showed Thursday.

The business survey index for all industries fell to 4.4 in the first quarter from 4.9 in the fourth quarter. The score is seen falling to 2.0 in the second quarter.

The BSI for large manufacturers dropped to 3.8 from 4.7 a quarter ago. The indicator for the second quarter eased notably to 0.7.

Likewise, the non-manufacturing confidence index slid to 4.6 in the first quarter from 5.1 in the preceding period. The score was seen at 2.5 in the second quarter.

11.03.26 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

Asiens Börsen in Rot
An den asisatischen Börsen dominieren zum Wochenende die Bären.
