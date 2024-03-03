|
03.03.2024 22:34:27
Japan Capex Data On Tap For Monday
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday see Q4 numbers for capital spending and February figures for monetary base, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In January, the monetary base was up 4.7 percent on year, while capex improved an annual 3.4 percent in the third quarter.
New Zealand will provide Q4 data for terms of trade; in the previous three months, terms of trade fell 0.6 percent on quarter, while export prices slumped 1.4 percent and import prices fell 0.8 percent.
South Korea will provide January figures for industrial production and retail sales. In December, industrial output was up 0.6 percent on month and 6.2 percent on year, while retail sales slipped 0.8 percent on month.
Australia will see January numbers for building approvals and Q4 figures for company gross operating profits. In December, building approvals were down 9.5 percent on month and 4.6 percent on year, while company profits sank 1.3 percent on quarter in Q3.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX stabil -- Börsen in Fernost gehen fester aus dem Handel - Nikkei schließt erstmals über 40.000er Marke
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich zurückhaltend, während auch der deutsche Leitindex stabil tendiert. Zum Start in die neue Woche tendierten die asiatischen Indizes schlussendlich etwas fester.