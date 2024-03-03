Japan Capex Data On Tap For Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday see Q4 numbers for capital spending and February figures for monetary base, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In January, the monetary base was up 4.7 percent on year, while capex improved an annual 3.4 percent in the third quarter.

New Zealand will provide Q4 data for terms of trade; in the previous three months, terms of trade fell 0.6 percent on quarter, while export prices slumped 1.4 percent and import prices fell 0.8 percent.

South Korea will provide January figures for industrial production and retail sales. In December, industrial output was up 0.6 percent on month and 6.2 percent on year, while retail sales slipped 0.8 percent on month.

Australia will see January numbers for building approvals and Q4 figures for company gross operating profits. In December, building approvals were down 9.5 percent on month and 4.6 percent on year, while company profits sank 1.3 percent on quarter in Q3.