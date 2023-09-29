Japan Consumer Confidence Lowest In 6 Months

(RTTNews) - Japan's consumer sentiment worsened for the second straight month in September to the lowest level in six months, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index dropped to 35.2 in September from 36.2 in August.

Further, the latest reading was the highest since March, when it was 33.9.

All sub-indices registered decreases in September, the survey said.

The indicator measuring overall livelihood declined by 0.9 points to 32.0, and that for employment slid 1.6 points to 41.1.

The index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods also weakened to 29.0 from 30.0, and the index for income growth fell slightly by 0.3 points to 38.7.

The latest survey was conducted on September 15 among 8,400 households.