Japan Consumer Confidence Lowest Since January 2021

(RTTNews) - Japan's consumer confidence decreased to the lowest in seventeen months in June, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index weakened to 32.1 in June from 34.1 in May. This was the lowest since January 2021, when the reading was 29.8.

Among the four sub-indexes, the indicator measuring the overall livelihood decreased to 29.8 in June and that for income growth fell to 35.8.

The index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods declined to 25.3 and the index for employment fell to 37.4.

The latest survey was conducted on June 15 among 8,400 households.