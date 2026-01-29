Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

212,1843
 JPY
0,8648
0,41 %
JPY - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
JPY/GBP
>
29.01.2026 07:22:51

Japan Consumer Confidence Rises To 21-month High

(RTTNews) - Japan's consumer sentiment improved in January to the highest level in nearly two years, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 37.9 in January from 37.2 in December. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the index to rise to 38.0.

Further, this was the highest reading since April 2024, when it was 38.2.

The latest survey was conducted on January 15 among 8,400 households.

The index for overall livelihood climbed by 0.9 points to 36.8, and the sub-index for willingness to buy durable goods increased to 30.4 from 30. 2.

Data showed that the index reflecting employment also rose by 0.9 points to 42.4, and the income growth index advanced to 42.0 from 41.3.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Wall Street tiefer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street dürfte es abwärts gehen. In Fernost weisen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen