Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

205,7415
 JPY
0,3613
0,18 %
JPY - GBP
02.12.2025 07:39:06

Japan Consumer Confidence Strengthens In November

(RTTNews) - Japan's consumer sentiment improved further in November to the highest level in more than one year, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 37.1 in November from 35.8 in October. Economists had forecast the index to increase to 36.2.

Moreover, a similar reading was last seen in July 2024.  

The latest survey was conducted on November 15 among 8,400 households.

The index for overall livelihood increased by 1.3 points to 36.0, and the sub-index for employment improved to 41.1 from 40.0.

Data showed that the index for willingness to buy durable goods rose to 30.7 from 28.7, and the index reflecting income growth climbed to 40.7 from 40.1.

07:22 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.12.25 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

ATX und DAX vor wenig bewegtem Start -- Asiens Märkte zurückhaltend
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften sich am Dienstag zunächst kaum verändert zeigen. Anleger in Fernost wagen sich derweil nicht recht aus ihrer Deckung.
