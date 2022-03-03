03.03.2022 13:22:55

Japan Consumer Confidence Weakens In February

(RTTNews) - Japan's consumer confidence weakened in February, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the consumer confidence index fell to 35.3 in February from 36.7 in January. Economists had expected a score of 35.0.

Among the four sub-indexes, the indicator measuring the income growth decreased to 38.2 in January and that for overall livelihood fell to 35.4.

The index for employment fell to 35.9 and the index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods declined to 31.8.

The latest survey was conducted on February 15 among 8,400 households.

