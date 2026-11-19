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20.11.2026 00:46:40
Japan Consumer Prices Jump 0.8% In October
(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in Japan spiked 0.8 percent on month in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That was well above forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent following the flat reading in September.
On a yearly basis, inflation was up 2.3 percent, above forecasts for 2.2 percent and up from 2.1 percent in the previous month.
Core CPI, which strips out the volatile costs of fresh food, was up 2.2 percent on year. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 2.3 percent and was up from 2.1 percent a month earlier.
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