Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
20.05.2022 01:36:41
Japan Consumer Prices Rise 2.5% On Year In April
(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in Japan were up 2.5 percent on year in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That exceeded expectations for an increase of 2.4 percent and was up sharply from 1.2 percent in March.
Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, was up 2.1 percent on year - in line with expectations and up from 0.8 percent in the previous month.
On a monthly basis, overall inflation rose 0.4 percent - unchanged from the March reading.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStagflationsängste: Wall Street beendet Sitzung niedriger -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich klar auf rotem Terrain -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag seine Verluste abschütteln, wogegen der deutsche Markt kräftig unter Druck stand. Die US-Börsen schlugen am Donnerstag den Weg nach unten ein. Auch an Asiens Börse waren teils deutliche Minuszeichen zu sehen.