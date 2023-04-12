Japan Core Machine Order Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Wednesday release February figures for core machine orders, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Orders are expected to sink 7.8 percent on month and rise 2.9 percent on year after gaining 9.5 percent on month and 4.5 percent on year in January.

Japan also will see March figures for bank lending and producer prices. Overall lending is expected to rise 1.8 percent on year, slowing from 3.3 percent in February. Producer prices are called lower by 0.3 percent on month and higher by 7.1 percent on year after slipping 0.4 percent on month and climbing 8.2 percent on year in the previous month.

New Zealand will provide March numbers for electronic card retail sales, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.5 percent on month and 9.5 percent on year. That follows the flat monthly reading and the 11.7 percent annual spike in February.

Australia will see February figures for private house approvals, with expectations for a decline of 13.8 percent on month following the 13.5 percent drop in January.

Indonesia will release February data for retail sales, with forecasts calling for a decline of 0.8 percent on year after easing 0.6 percent a month earlier.