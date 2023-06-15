Japan Core Machine Orders Climb 5.5% In April

(RTTNews) - The value of core machine orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 5.5 percent on month in April, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday, coming in at 900.0 billion yen.

That beat expectations for a gain of 3.0 percent following the 3.9 percent decline in March.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders slumped 5.9 percent - but that also exceeded expectations for a drop of 8.0 percent after sinking 3.5 percent in the previous month.

For the second quarter of 2023, core machine orders are seen higher by 4.6 percent on quarter and lower by 1.6 percent on year.

The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan increased by 11.5 percent on month and fell 18.1 percent on year to 2,718.6 billion yen.