Japan Core Machine Orders Sink 5.8% On Month In August

(RTTNews) - The value of core machinery orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 5.8 percent on month in August, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - standing at 909.8 billion yen.

That missed expectations for a decline of 2.3 percent following the 5.3 percent gain in July.

On a yearly basis, core machinery orders climbed 9.7 percent - again shy of expectations for an increase of 12.6 percent and down from 12.8 percent in the previous month.

Manufacturing orders were up 10.2 percent on month and 30.1 percent on year, while non-manufacturing orders tumbled 21.4 percent on month and 8.2 percent on year.

For the third quarter of 2022, orders are seen lower by 1.8 percent on quarter and higher by 7.4 percent on year.