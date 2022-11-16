16.11.2022 01:10:07

Japan Core Machine Orders Slip 4.6% In September

(RTTNews) - The value of core machine orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 4.6 percent on month in September, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 868.0 billion yen.

That was shy of forecasts for an increase of 0.7 percent following the 5.8 percent contraction in August.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders rose 2.9 percent - again missing expectations for a gain of 7.4 percent and down from 9.7 percent in the previous month.

For the third quarter of 2022, core machine orders fell 1.6 percent on quarter and gained 7.9 percent on year. For the fourth quarter, orders are forecast to add 3.6 percent on quarter and 5.3 percent on year.

