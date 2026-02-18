Japan Core Machinery Orders Jump 19.1% In December

(RTTNews) - The value of core machinery orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted19.1 percent on month in December, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 1,052.5 billion yen.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 5,1 percent following the 11.0 percent contraction in November.

On a yearly basis, orders jumped 16.8 percent - again exceeding expectations for a gain of 3.9 percent after sinking 6.4 percent in the previous month.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, orders were up 7.9 percent on quarter and 8.1 percent on year.

For the first quarter of 2026, orders are seen lower by 4.5 percent on quarter but up 2.2 percent on year.

Total orders surged 23.8 percent on month and 40.1 percent on year to 4,148.1 billion yen.