Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

211,4857
 JPY
-0,7830
-0,37 %
JPY - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
JPY/GBP
>
19.01.2026 01:02:26

Japan Core Machinery Orders Sink 11.0% In November

(RTTNews) - The value of core machinery orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 11.0 percent on month in November, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - coming in at 883.9 billion yen.

That was well shy of expectations for a decline of 5.2 percent following the 7.0 percent increase in October.

On a yearly basis, orders sank 6.4 percent - again missing forecasts for a gain of 4.9 percent following the 12.5 percent increase in the previous month.

Government orders surged 67.8 percent on month and 20.4 percent on year to 691.2 billion yen, while orders from overseas gained 5.3 percent on month and 11.5 percent on year at 1.461 trillion yen and orders through agencies slipped 2.8 percent on month and rose 4.e percent on year at 138.1 billion yen.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, orders are expected to rise 0.2 percent on quarter and 1.9 percent on year.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wenig Bewegung zum Wochenausklang: US-Börsen schließen knapp unter Nulllinie -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam nicht recht vom Fleck, während der Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street tendierte vor dem Wochenende minimal nach unten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen