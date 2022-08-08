Japan Current Account Data On Tap For Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday release June numbers for current account, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The current account is expected to show a deficit of 703.8 billion yen following the 128.4 billion yen surplus in May.

Japan also will see July data for bank lending and for the eco watchers survey. In June, overall bank lending was up 1.3 percent on year, while the eco watchers survey for current conditions had a score of 52.9 and the outlook was at 47.6.

Indonesia will see July results for its consumer confidence index; in June, the index score was 128.2.

Taiwan will provide July figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to climb 15.85 percent, slowing from 19.2 percent in June. Exports are called higher by an annual 11.65 percent, down from 15.2 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $4.49 billion following the $4.64 billion shortfall a month earlier.