Japan Data On Tao For Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan is scheduled to release a batch of data on Friday, headlining a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q2 figures for GDP, July numbers for current account and August results for bank lending and the eco watchers survey.

GDP is expected to rise 1.5 percent on quarter and 6.0 percent on year after adding 0.7 percent on quarter and 2.7 percent on year in the previous three months. The current account is tipped to show a surplus of 2.296 trillion yen, up from 1.509 trillion yen in June.

Overall bank lending is expected to rise 2.8 percent on year, easing from 2.9 percent in July. The eco watchers survey for current conditions is tipped to show a score of 54.4, steady from the July reading.

South Korea will provide July figures for current account; in June, the current account surplus was $5.87 billion.

Taiwan will release August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports tumbled 20.9 percent on year and exports sank 10.4 percent for a trade surplus of $8.38 billion.

Indonesia will see August results for its consumer confidence index; in July, the index reading was 123.5.