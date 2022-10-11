11.10.2022 10:34:34

Japan Eco Watchers Current Assessment At 3-Month High, Outlook Eases

(RTTNews) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy improved in September to its highest level in three months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, increased to 48.4 in September to 45.5 in August.

A reading below 50 suggests pessimism.

The index registered a reading below 50.0 for the third consecutive month, but the score was the highest in as many months.

The outlook index that signals future activity eased to 49.2 in September from 49.4 in the previous month.

