Japan Eco Watchers' Current Assessment At 4-Month High, Outlook Weakens
(RTTNews) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy increased to its highest level in four months in October, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.
The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, improved to 49.9 in October from 48.4 in September.
However, a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.
The index registered a reading below 50.0 for the fourth consecutive month, but the score was the highest in as many months.
The outlook index that signals future activity weakened to 46.4 in October from 49.2 in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Verbraucherpreisen: US-Börsen mit Kursrally -- ATX letztlich in Grün -- DAX schließt deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag deutlich im grünen Bereich. Der DAX stieg nach Veröffentlichung der US-Inflationsdaten hoch. An der Wall Street ging es am Donnerstag kräftig nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag tiefer.