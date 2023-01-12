Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
12.01.2023 07:34:02
Japan Eco Watchers Current Index Falls, Outlook Rises
(RTTNews) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy weakened in December, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.
The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, fell to 47.9 in December from 48.1 in November.
However, a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.
The outlook index that signals future activity improved to 47.0 in December from 45.1 in the previous month. In October, the reading was 46.4.
Last week, official data showed that consumer confidence hit a three-month high in December.
On Tuesday, the World Bank forecast the Japanese economy to grow 1.0 percent in 2023 and 0.7 percent next year.
